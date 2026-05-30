DK Shivakumar not in favour of four-deputy CM formula; Karnataka CLP meeting today

Bengaluru:

Even before taking oath as Karnataka's next Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar has reportedly expressed reservations over the proposal to appoint multiple Deputy Chief Ministers in the new government. According to sources, Shivakumar is not in favour of having four Deputy Chief Ministers. He is understood to have conveyed that the Congress has a large number of senior leaders in Karnataka, and selecting a few for deputy chief ministerial posts while leaving others out could create dissatisfaction within the party ranks.

The issue is expected to be discussed with the Congress high command as the party finalises the structure of the new government.

Siddaramaiah out, DK Shivakumar in; CLP meeting scheduled

The development comes after the Congress leadership decided to replace Siddaramaiah with Shivakumar, ending months of speculation over Karnataka's power-sharing arrangement. Sources said Shivakumar is likely to be sworn in as Chief Minister on either June 1 or June 3. The Congress has also convened a meeting of senior leaders to discuss government formation and organisational restructuring in the state.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting is scheduled to be held at 4 pm in the Assembly's Conference Hall, where the party is expected to decide its next legislative leader amid the ongoing leadership transition in Karnataka.

Caretaker Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will first travel to Tumakuru to pay tribute to former minister K. Venkataramanappa, who recently passed away, before returning to attend the CLP meeting. Outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has publicly backed Shivakumar's elevation and urged party leaders and MLAs to support the transition.

Only a few ministers likely to take oath initially

Sources indicate that the first swearing-in ceremony may be limited in scope, with only a handful of ministers taking oath alongside Shivakumar.

A full-fledged cabinet expansion is expected at a later stage after consultations between the state leadership and the Congress high command. Karnataka can have a maximum of 32 ministers based on the strength of the Assembly.

Key names under consideration for cabinet berths

As discussions over the new cabinet intensify, several senior Congress leaders are being considered for ministerial positions. According to sources, the leaders likely to be inducted include:

M B Patil G Parameshwara K J George Priyank Kharge Yathindra Siddaramaiah K B Gowda Lakshmi Hebbalkar B Suresh Santosh Lad

The final composition of the cabinet will depend on consultations between Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and the Congress leadership in Delhi. The Congress is also working on filling key constitutional posts in the new political setup.

Sources suggest that senior leaders K H Muniyappa and H K Patil are among the frontrunners for the Speaker's position in the Karnataka Assembly. Sources said Siddaramaiah has held discussions with senior Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, regarding representation for leaders considered close to him in the new cabinet.

The outgoing chief minister is also understood to have sought a say in future appointments to the Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council.

With the leadership transition nearly complete, attention has now shifted to cabinet formation, where the Congress leadership faces the challenge of accommodating various factions while ensuring a smooth transfer of power in Karnataka.

Also Read: Siddaramaiah's resignation accepted; Shivakumar's swearing-in as Karnataka CM likely on June 1 or 3: Sources