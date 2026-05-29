Siddaramaiah's resignation accepted; Shivakumar's swearing-in as Karnataka CM likely on June 1 or 3: Sources

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has accepted senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah's resignation as the Chief Minister, said sources on Friday. The Governor accepted Siddaramaiah's resignation after returning to Bengaluru on Thursday evening.

Siddaramaiah had submitted his resignation to the Governor's Special Secretary at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru on Thursday afternoon, two days after the party high command asked him to step down, ending days of intense power tussle with deputy D K Shivkumar and clearing the way for the leadership change in the state. Special Secretary Prabhu Shankar received the resignation in the absence of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

DK Shivakumar's swearing-in likely on June 1 or 3

Sources further indicated that Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is likely to take oath as the next Chief Minister on either June 1 or June 3.

Siddaramaiah has backed his deputy to succeed him and asked everyone to support him, said sources on Thursday. He had made the announcement during a meeting with his cabinet colleagues and MLAs.

Addressing a press conference after his resignation, Siddaramaiah said that the party high command had asked him to step down and that the interests of the state were of utmost importance to him. He added that he had also offered to resign on several occasions before. Siddaramaiah also said he was offered a Rajya Sabha berth but he refused to accept saying he was chosen for five years by the people of Karnataka and would keep serving them while staying in the state.

Siddaramaiah thanked Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge for giving him the opportunity, adding that the state government continues to enjoy a full majority. "I have submitted my resignation to the Governor's Office. The Governor is not here; he is returning tonight. So, I submitted the resignation to his office. I have kept my word and resigned (as Chief Minister) when the High Command asked me to do so,” Siddaramaiah said.

Congress' high-stakes meeting

On Tuesday, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were called to Delhi by the Congress leadership for a series of discussions held at the party headquarters. The meetings were attended by Rahul Gandhi, AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and senior party leaders K C Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala.

According to reports, the party leadership urged Siddaramaiah to step aside to facilitate a change in Karnataka’s leadership. In return, he was said to have been offered a role at the national level along with a possible Rajya Sabha nomination.

Also Read: 'Was offered Rajya Sabha berth but turned down offer': Siddaramaiah after resigning as Karnataka CM

Also Read: Siddaramaiah backs DK Shivakumar as next Karnataka CM, asks everyone to support him