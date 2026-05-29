Satish Jarkiholi likely to replace DK Shivakumar as Karnataka Congress chief: Sources

Bengaluru:

The Congress leadership has offered Satish Jarkiholi, who was the PWD minister in the Siddaramaiah cabinet, has been offered the position of KPCC (Karnataka President Congress Committee) president, said sources on Friday. The development comes a day after Siddaramaiah resigned from the position of Karnataka chief minister following instructions from the Congress high command.

Sources told India TV that Jarkiholi has been given two options by party general secretary KC Venugopal: either to take a position in the state cabinet or became the president of Congress' Karnataka unit. To this, Jarkiholi said he will take a decision regarding this following a discussion with Siddaramaiah.

If Jarkiholi accepts the party's offer, then he will replace DK Shivakumar as Congress' Karnataka unit chief. It is worth mentioning here that Shivakumar is all set to replace Siddaramaiah as the chief minister and his oath-taking ceremony will likely be held early next month.

"If the party leaders ask me to take up any responsibility, I will consider it and convey my opinion to the high command," Jarkiholi had said on Tuesday.

Jarkiholi and his influence in north Karnataka

Born on June 1, 1962, in the Belagavi district, Jarkiholi comes from an influential family in the sugarcane belt of Karnataka. His brothers, Ramesh Jarkiholi and Balachandra Jarkiholi, are also politicians, and they represent the Gokak and Arabhavi legislative constituencies, respectively.

According to reports, Jarkiholi is widely acceptable as an organisational leader among party workers and is considered an amicable face. He has a lot of administrative experience and has support among the backward classes and the Dalits. Additionally, the tribals also support Jarkiholi.

According to reports, Jarkiholi is ready to take charge as Congress' Karnataka unit chief but does not want to relinquish his position in the state cabinet. Notably, Shivakumar was also the deputy chief minister and KPCC president at the same time.

However, the Congress leadership is unwilling for that because of its 'one person, one post' principle. It now remains to be seen whether Jarkiholi, who previously expressed his aspirations of becoming the party's chief ministerial candidate in the 2028 Karnataka elections, accepts the party offer or not.

ALSO READ - Siddaramaiah's resignation accepted; Shivakumar's swearing-in as Karnataka CM likely on June 1 or 3: Sources