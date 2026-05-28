Siddaramaiah backs DK Shivakumar as next Karnataka CM, asks everyone to support him

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has backed his deputy DK Shivakumar to succeed him and asked everyone to support him, said sources on Thursday. The incumbent chief minister made the announcement during a meeting with his cabinet colleagues and MLAs.

During the breakfast meeting at his residence in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah also informed his cabinet colleagues that he will resign from his position. Siddaramaiah has also sought time from Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is in his native place in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

Siddaramaiah's decision to step down, though, only comes after the party leadership asked him to vacate the top post for Shivakumar under the 2.5-year agreement between them. Siddaramaiah reportedly has been offered a Rajya Sabha seat, but the incumbent chief minister has refused it and said he is looking to continue as an MLA in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.