Siddaramaiah told to step down as Karnataka CM, Congress offers Rajya Sabha seat as consolation: Sources

New Delhi:

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reportedly been asked by the Congress leadership to step down from his post, according to sources, adding another twist to the shake-up which the state government has been embroiled in from time to time, with factions supporting DK Shivakumar's elevation to the CM post.

Sources said Siddaramaiah was told by the party high command on Tuesday to consider the matter and convey his decision to Congress general secretary KC Venugopal. A resignation could take place within the next few days, sources added.

However, Siddaramaiah is reportedly not interested in moving to the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier, sources had said Rahul Gandhi suggested that Siddaramaiah consider contesting the Rajya Sabha elections. The Karnataka chief minister reportedly responded that he had no ambition to enter national politics and sought time to think over the proposal.

Now with the Rajya Sabha poll scheduled for June 8, the resignation is expected to happen before that, sources added.

The Congress, which held a marathon six-hour meeting earlier in the day, maintained that the discussions were centred only on the Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka and cautioned against speculations, but reports came pouring in on key talks held about the state government.

No word on DK Shivakumar's future

On the other hand, suspense persists over whether DK Shivakumar will take over the chair as the party remains tight-lipped about his future role and the leadership change in the state government.

The leadership issue in Karnataka has been simmering for more than a year, with supporters of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar continuing to assert that the Congress high command had promised a rotational chief minister arrangement when the party came to power after the 2023 Assembly elections.

Shivakumar, considered one of the Congress’s most influential leaders in the state, was also a strong contender for the chief minister’s post. His supporters claim that he agreed to take over as Deputy Chief Minister under Siddaramaiah only after being assured that he would be given the top post after two and a half years.

The latest developments come after a high-level Congress meeting in Delhi attended by Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal and Karnataka in charge Randeep Surjewala.

Sources also claimed that during the meeting Siddaramaiah told senior leaders, including KC Venugopal, Mallikarjun Kharge and Randeep Surjewala, that he was unaware of any "two and a half year formula" regarding a possible power-sharing arrangement in Karnataka. He reportedly added that he would step down if Rahul Gandhi asked him to do so.

Amid growing political speculation, the Congress officially denied that any discussion on leadership transition had taken place. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, KC Venugopal said the discussions were focused entirely on the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and Karnataka Legislative Council polls.

Venugopal maintained that speculation about a power shift in Karnataka had “no reality” and said the meeting only dealt with election strategy and candidate selection for the upcoming polls.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi asks Siddaramaiah to consider Rajya Sabha role, Karnataka CM seeks time