'No other country has the right to comment': India rips into China, Pakistan's reference to Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi:

India on Tuesday strongly rejected references to Jammu and Kashmir in a joint statement issued by China and Pakistan, asserting that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh “have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India.”

Responding to media queries, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India “categorically rejects unwarranted references” to Jammu and Kashmir made in the China-Pakistan joint statement.

Reiterating India's long-standing position, Jaiswal said no other country has the right to comment on matters related to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which are integral parts of India.

India also strongly objected to references regarding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), noting that some of the projects are located in territory that belongs to India but is under Pakistan’s illegal occupation.

“We resolutely oppose and reject any moves by other countries to reinforce or legitimise Pakistan’s illegal and forcible occupation of these territories, impinging on India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the MEA spokesperson said, adding that India has conveyed its concerns to both Pakistan and China on several occasions.

The government further dismissed references to the so-called "trans boundary water resources cooperation" between China and Pakistan. Jaiswal said the claim was baseless as the two countries do not share a common boundary.

India also reiterated that it has never recognised the 1963 boundary agreement signed between Pakistan and China.

The CPEC passes through Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir.

China-Pakistan's joint statement

Meanwhile, China and Pakistan on Tuesday agreed on a “new broad consensus” to further strengthen their strategic partnership and fast-track the development of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), including efforts to transform Gwadar port into a key regional connectivity hub.

The understanding was reached after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.

In a joint statement, both countries welcomed third-party participation in CPEC projects under an existing cooperation framework. They also reaffirmed their commitment to promoting the “high-quality” development of CPEC, which is considered a flagship project under China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

The two sides further agreed to expand the development of Gwadar port and boost regional connectivity through enhanced road and port infrastructure projects.

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