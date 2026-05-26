Centre announces panel to examine 'unnatural demographic change' due to infiltrators, other reasons

New Delhi:

The government on Tuesday constituted a panel to examine “unnatural demographic change” in the country due to infiltration and other reasons. Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to X to share details about the move, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2025.

“Infiltration and other reasons causing Unnatural Demographic Change pose a very significant challenge to the present and future of any nation. To address this very challenge, on 15 August 2025, Prime Minister @narendramodi ji had announced the ‘High-Level Committee on Demographic Change’. I am delighted to inform you that the government has now constituted this committee,” Shah posted on X.

“This committee, chaired by Justice Prakash Prabhakar Naolekar (Retd), will include Census Commissioner along with Shri Durga Shankar Mishra (Retd IAS), Shri Balaji Srivastava (Retd IPS), and Dr. Shamika Ravi as members. The Joint Secretary (Foreigners-I), Ministry of Home Affairs, will serve as the Member Secretary of this committee,” he said.

Citing demographic change as a major concern for the county, Home Minister Shah said the committee will conduct a comprehensive assessment and provide a solution.

“Demographic Change is a serious issue linked not only to our sovereignty but also to national security, law and order, profound changes in social structure, and the preservation of tribal society. This committee will conduct a comprehensive assessment of demographic changes occurring across India due to illegal immigration and other unnatural causes, analyze patterns of abnormal population shifts at the levels of religious and social communities, and present a planned and time-bound solution for the same,” he added.

PM Modi’s major announcement from Red Fort

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day, PM Modi raised concerns over illegal immigration and its impact on the country’s demographic balance. During his speech, the Prime Minister said there was a deliberate attempt to alter the demographic structure of the country through infiltration and illegal migration, particularly in border regions.

He announced the launch of a high-powered demography mission to deal with the issue and strengthen national security.

PM Modi said the mission would focus on protecting the unity and integrity of the nation, while also safeguarding the rights and interests of Indian citizens. He warned that demographic imbalance caused by illegal migration posed a serious challenge to the country.

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