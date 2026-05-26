RCB vs GT Pitch Report: How will surface at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala play?

Dharamsala:

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With nine wins each in 14 games, both teams finished with 18 points, with RCB topping the charts on Net Run Rate. This season, the two teams challenged each other twice, with each winning one. It sets up for a scintillating clash at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, with the winner making it to the final.

It won’t be the end of the road for the losing side, though. They will have another opportunity to make it to the summit clash, as they will face the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2.

Meanwhile, when it comes to Bengaluru, their star opener Phil Salt is ready to take the field, but the team management may pair Venkatesh Iyer at the top of the order. The Indian cricketer is in good form at the moment and the franchise wants to capitalise on that. Meanwhile, having Venkatesh in the mix, it will also allow RCB to pair Jacob Duddy with Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Gujarat, on the other hand, once again depend heavily on their top order. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have been a force to reckon with and they will have to put up a show once again to give GT a chance against a quality side like RCB. Their bowlers, in the meantime, have put up a terrific show so far, with Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj leading the pack. Prasidh Krishna’s dip in form is slightly concerning, but the team management will back him regardless.

HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala, Pitch Report

The surface at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala will be paradise for the batters. It’s a high-scoring ground and under lights, it will only serve better for the batters. Meanwhile, bowling first will be the ideal thing to do, as the dew can play a part in the second innings of the match. Despite it being a high-pressure game, around 220 can be considered a safe total on the board.

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