No liquor shops near schools, fish-rice meals for Rs 5: CM Suvendu Adhikari's key announcements in Bengal

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday announced a series of welfare and regulatory measures in Kalyani, including a ban on liquor shops within one kilometre of educational institutions and temples, a monthly financial assistance scheme for women, and subsidised fish-rice meals across the state.

CM Adhikari said liquor shops would not be permitted within a one-kilometre radius of schools, colleges and temples. In another major announcement, he said the state government would begin issuing application forms from May 27 for the “Annapurna Yojana”, under which eligible women would receive Rs 3,000 per month as financial assistance. The scheme is expected to benefit lakhs of women across the state.

CM Adhikari also announced the launch of subsidised canteens across Bengal where fish-rice meals would be provided for Rs 5. According to him, around 400 dedicated canteens would be set up under the initiative to provide affordable meals to people.