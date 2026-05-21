Calcutta High Court disposes pleas against Bengal Government's Eid cattle slaughter restrictions

Kolkata:

The Calcutta High Court has disposed of petitions challenging the West Bengal government’s restrictions on cattle slaughter ahead of Eid celebrations later this month. The pleas had sought permission for the slaughter of animals such as buffaloes and oxen during Eid, arguing that an exception should be allowed on religious grounds under the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950.

However, the court refused to grant any immediate relief or special exemption under the existing law.

At the same time, the High Court directed the state government to examine whether any temporary exception may be required for Eid, expected to be observed on May 27 or 28. The court asked the authorities to take a decision on the matter within 24 hours.

West Bengal government’s directives on animal slaughter

The row erupted after the West Bengal government released new instructions for the strict implementation of the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950. Under the fresh guidelines, animal slaughter in public places has been prohibited, and animals can only be slaughtered after obtaining a mandatory fitness certificate.

The order was issued by the state Home and Hill Affairs Department. According to the notification, the directions follow an order passed by the Calcutta High Court on August 16, 2018.

Move fuels row across political spectrum

The development has sparked political debate in the state. Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir criticised the move and claimed that the government has no right to interfere in the religious practice of ‘qurbani’.

Speaking to ANI, Kabir said the tradition of animal sacrifice has been followed for nearly 1,400 years and would continue in West Bengal. However, he added that the government could frame rules related to the consumption of beef.

“For the past 1400 years, not just in India, all Muslims have been making this 'qurbani'. This sacrifice has a significance. It is a directive from the Quran... To please Allah, one must obey the instructions given by Allah in the Quran... The Indian government imports and exports buffalo slaughter and cattle slaughter in Delhi. Why do they do this then? All these licenses should be cancelled then," he said.

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