Mohanlal's Drishyam 3: Does Georgekutty's story end with this part or will there be a Drishyam 4?

New Delhi:

Mohanlal’s highly anticipated film Drishyam 3 has finally hit theatres on May 21, 2026, drawing strong attention from fans. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film continues the story of Georgekutty and his family as they try to move on from the past events.

However, the ending has sparked discussion among viewers, with many speculating whether there could be another instalment in the franchise. Read on to find out whether Georgekutty's story ends with this film or if there will be a part 4, i.e., Drishyam 4.

Does Georgekutty's journey end with Drishyam 3 or Drishyam 4 on the cards?

According to details available on IMDb, Drishyam 3 follows Georgekutty’s life about four and a half years after the events of the previous film. Drishyam 2 was released in 2021. As per social media users who have shared their reviews on X (formerly Twitter), the makers have kept Drishyam 3's ending open-ended, hinting at a possible sequel. However, there is no official confirmation of a sequel yet.

One X user rated Drishyam 3 2.4 stars and called the film "average." He mentioned that the first half "quietly sets up the second half," but felt the conclusion didn't have a big impact. He also said, "Twists are not that good or convincing." In the end, he added, "Yes, Drishyam 4 is possible."

His post read, "AVERAGE DRISHYAM Drishyam >>> Drishyam 2 ≥ Drishyam 3. This revenge feels petty & silly and #GeorgeKutty's response to it is not satisfying either. 1st half - quietly sets up the 2nd half. 2nd half - conclusion didn't feel big. It is very contained. Twists are not that good or convincing. #JeethuJoseph definitely fumbled this at script level itself. Yes, #Drishyam4 is possible."

About Drishyam 3: Cast and production details

Drishyam 3 features Malayalam superstar Mohanlal as Georgekutty, Meena as Rani, Siddique as Prabhakar, Asha Sharath as Geetha Prabhakar, Murali Gopy as IG Thomas Bastin, Esther Anil as Anumol, Ansiba Hassan as Anju, Ganesh Kumar as CI Phillip Mathew, Santhi Mayadevi as Advocate Renuka. The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Also Read: Drishyam 3 X review: Did Mohanlal's Georgekutty deliver another winning thriller?