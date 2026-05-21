Centre affirms no cap on petrol, diesel purchase; several distributors served notices over violations

New Delhi:

The Centre on Thursday reiterated India has sufficient fuel supplies to meet the demands in the wake of rising energy prices and supply chain disruptions brought on by the West Asia conflict and the action is being taken against irregularities in distribution across the country.

Addressing a joint-ministerial press briefing, Sujata Sharma, the Joint Secretary at the Petroleum Ministry, said bulk diesel supplies are slowly moving to the retail sectors while the demand is moving government companies.

"We have adequate stocks to meet requirements," she added.

She added that India currently has sufficient supplies of petrol, diesel, LPG and natural gas despite global geopolitical tensions affecting imports, adding that the government has taken steps to ease the burden on citizens.

The official also said LPG production has been increased to cater to rising demand across the country.

Crackdown to prevent fuel irregularities

Sharing further updates, Sharma said around 1.34 crore LPG cylinders had been delivered, while commercial LPG sales reached 23,588 tonnes.

On the natural gas front, she said nearly 7.99 lakh new customers had been registered.

The official also outlined that enforcement measures are being taken to monitor fuel distribution and curb irregularities across the country.

"About 500 raids have been conducted, 111 show cause notices issued, notices served to 35 distributors, and one distributor suspended," Sharma said.

No limit on fuel distribution, says Indian Oil

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) also affirmed that fuel supplies across the country remained stable and there have been no instructions on the rationing of fuels at any of its retail outlets. The company also urged consumers to avoid panic buying and not pay heed to any rumours and misinformation.

"Customers are requested to avoid panic buying and rely only on official IndianOil communication channels for accurate updates. IndianOil remains committed to ensuring reliable fuel availability across the country," it said in a release.

This comes amid reports that fuel pumps in some states had put a limit on the purchase of petrol and diesel, prompting concerns of shortage among the public.

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