Petrol, diesel prices hiked again for second time in a week, check how much increased in your city

New Delhi:

Attention fuel consumers. Petrol, diesel prices were again on Tuesday hiked by about 90 paise a litre, second increase in a week. Petrol price was hiked to Rs 98.64 a litre from Rs 97.77 per litre in the national capital. Diesel now costs Rs 91.58 a litre against Rs 90.67 previously, according to industry sources.

Check city-wise fuel price hike

This is the second increase in rates in less than a week. Prices were hiked by Rs 3 a litre on Friday.

In Delhi, petrol now retails at Rs 98.64 per litre, up by 87 paise, while diesel is priced at Rs 91.58 per litre, higher by 91 paise.

Mumbai saw petrol rise by 91 paise to Rs 107.59 per litre and diesel by 94 paise to Rs 94.08 per litre.

Kolkata recorded the steepest hike in petrol at 96 paise to Rs 109.70 per litre, while diesel prices rose by 94 paise to Rs 96.07 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol prices rose by 82 paise to Rs 104.49 per litre, and diesel by 86 paise to Rs 96.11 per litre.

(Image Source : INDIA TV ) Check how much fuel price increased in your city.

RSPs of four Metro cities for 19.05.26 are as follows:

MS (petrol) prices

Delhi Rs 98.64 (+0.87)

Kolkata Rs 109.70 (+0.96 )

Mumbai Rs 107.59 (+0.91 )

Chennai Rs 104.49 (+0.82)

High Speed Diesel prices

Delhi Rs 91.58 (+0.91)

Kolkata Rs 96.07 (+0.94)

Mumbai Rs 94.08 (+0.94)

Chennai Rs 96.11 (+0.86)

Centre hiked petrol and diesel prices last week

Just 3 days ago, the Centre had hiked the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre each across the country.

In New Delhi, the petrol prices rose from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel prices increased from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre.

This comes amid a call for fuel conservation as the world faces an energy crisis amid the West Asia conflict, which led to a blockade in the significant maritime trade route, the Strait of Hormuz.

The Brent oil prices have been at a record high in the wake of the US-Israel and Iran war, which began on February 28 this year. The Brent oil price has been hovering over USD 100 per barrel as the US and Iran are attempting to mediate for a long-term ceasefire in the region.

Widening of ambit of war engulfed West Asian countries

The widening of the ambit of the war engulfed the West Asian countries, which are major suppliers of fuel. However, India has maintained that there is no shortage of fuel and has adequate energy supplies.

On May 12, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said India ensured stable fuel prices and uninterrupted energy supplies despite global disruptions and rising crude oil prices, while significantly boosting domestic LPG production to meet growing demand.

India's resilience in handling global energy shocks through strong policy:Hardeep Puri

Addressing the CII Annual Business Summit 2026, Puri highlighted India's resilience in handling global energy shocks through strong policy coordination and effective supply management.

"At a time of global supply shocks and rising crude prices, India ensured seamless availability of petrol, diesel, and LPG across the country, with no reports of shortages. Despite sharp global volatility, fuel prices have largely remained unchanged since 2022, reflecting strong policy coordination and effective supply management," the minister said.

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Petrol and diesel prices hiked: Check revised rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other key cities