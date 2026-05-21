After Dhurandhar, R Madhavan set to star in upcoming film GDN, based on inventor GD Naidu's life; poster out

New Delhi:

After winning people's hearts with his performance in spy thriller Dhurandhar, R Madhavan is now gearing up for another exciting project, GDN. It is a biographical film inspired by the life of renowned inventor and engineer GD Naidu.

The makers on Thursday unveiled the film's first poster along with its release date. Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar and produced by Varghese Moolan Pictures in association with Tricolour Films, the film will have a multilingual release across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

R Madhavan set to star in upcoming film GDN

Apart from R Madhavan, the film features an exciting lineup with actors like Sathyaraj, Jayaram, Priyamani, Dushra Vijayan in key roles. The caption of the post read, "Vision. Innovation. Legacy. #GDN — inspired by the extraordinary journey of G. D. Naidu Releasing worldwide on July 17,2026 (sic)." Take a look below:

When is R Madhavan's film GDN releasing?

According to the details, the film is slated to hit the big screens on July 17, 2026. However, as mentioned on the film's first poster, after its theatrical run, it will stream on Netflix.

GDN movie: About the film

The movie GDN is based on the life of visionary inventor and industrialist GD Naidu, often called the "Edison of India," the film tells the inspiring story of his remarkable journey and lasting legacy. It brings to life how one of India's greatest innovators changed the world with his ideas and inventions.

This is a developing story.

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