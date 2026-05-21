Bandar trailer out: Bobby Deol goes from superstar to prisoner in Anurag Kashyap's gritty film

New Delhi:

After leaving the nation talking with its explosive teaser, the makers of Bandar have finally unveiled the trailer, and it takes you deeper into its world filled with twists, bold dialogues, amazing performances, and subtle humour. With Bobby Deol collaborating with director Anurag Kashyap for the very first time, the actor has stepped into a truly unconventional role.

Bobby Deol's Bandar trailer out

The trailer of Bandar dropped today, and in 2 minutes and a half, it takes the audience inside what's in store: pull you in, knock you sideways, and refuse to tell you who to root for. Bobby Deol is attempting a very different role after his superhit streak with Animal and The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He appears smart, charming, and completely in sync with the madness surrounding his character.

Moreover, the trailer of Bandar keeps you hooked from start to finish. Anurag Kashyap, working with Bobby Deol for the first time, gives him space most directors never have. He uses every inch of it. He plays, a once-famous star coasting on the last fumes of relevance. Cocky on stage. Lonely off it. Swiping right on women whose names he won't remember. Until a name comes back, and a case follows. Within minutes of the trailer, the man we're laughing with becomes the man behind bars. The grin curdles. The applause stops. The cage closes. Inspired by real events, Bandar is set inside a system that doesn't always get it right. Watch the trailer of Bandar here:

When is Bandar releasing?

Badar also features an ensemble cast of Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Riddhi Sen, Jitendra Joshi, Indrajeet, and Nagesh Bhonsle, adding a unique charm to it.

Bandar is directed by Anurag Kashyap, written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, the team behind Paatal Lok, Kohrra and Udta Punjab. The film is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi’s Saffron Magicworks and backed by Zee Studios.

Bandar releases in cinemas worldwide on June 5, 2026, after travelling across film festivals.

Also read: Bandar teaser out: Bobby Deol brings madness and disco energy to Anurag Kashyap's chaotic world