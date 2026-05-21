Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law made calls to judiciary-linked people day after death, alleges family

Bhopal:

In a major development in the Twisha Sharma death case, the family of the 33-year-old woman has alleged that her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, a retired additional district judge, made several phone calls to influential individuals, including people allegedly linked to the judiciary, a day after Twisha died by suicide at their residence in Bhopal.

According to the family, Giribala made several phone calls on May 13, the day after Twisha's death. Among these, some of the calls were made to individuals associated with the judiciary, including people holding the rank of judge or justice, while others were directed to relatives and acquaintances.

Releasing a list of several phone numbers, Twisha's family raised questions regarding these phone calls and also alleged that calls were made from Giribala's number to individuals involved in installing CCTV cameras at the residence.

Twisha's family demands probe into the calls

Twisha's family has demanded a thorough investigation into all these numbers and sought preservation of all related digital and electronic evidence, including Call Detail Records (CDR), tower dump data, tower location details, IP logs, internet usage records, emails, SMS records, WhatsApp chats and backups, social media communications, cloud data, digital metadata, device access logs, location history, call recordings, data transfer history, CCTV coordination records, server logs and all other associated electronic evidence.

The family further requested that all such data be immediately preserved, secured, forensically mirrored and sealed in accordance with legal procedures to prevent any deletion, tampering or destruction of evidence.

They also demanded preservation of communication records and digital activity of all persons directly or indirectly linked to these mobile numbers, including members of the accused side, their close associates, legal representatives, personal assistants, drivers, domestic staff, persons involved in transportation or management of the body, and individuals who were in contact with the deceased or the accused before and after the incident.

Secret behind Twisha's death lies hidden in phone numbers

Twisha's lawyer, Ankur Pandey, alleged that the mystery behind her death may be hidden in these "46 phone numbers." According to him, Twisha's family has accused Giribala of speaking to 46 influential individuals between the night of May 12 and May 13.

These contacts may have been used to exert influence in the case, whether within the judiciary or the police administration.

They have now moved an application before a court in Bhopal seeking preservation of the call records linked to those numbers.

Absconding husband applies for bail

Samarth Singh, the absconding husband of Twisha who was allegedly harassed for dowry and died last week, has filed a bail application in the Jabalpur High Court.

A magistrate court had earlier rejected his anticipatory bail application while granting it to his mother, Giribala Singh, a retired district sessions judge.

Twisha Sharma, who worked in marketing and communications and originally belonged to Noida in Uttar Pradesh, was found dead on the night of May 12 at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area.

Her family said she had been in contact with them shortly before her death and had described her situation as distressing. She allegedly told them that her life had become unbearable and that she was facing a difficult environment at home.

She had married Bhopal-based advocate Samarth Singh in 2025 after meeting him through a dating application. The relationship reportedly developed into marriage within a year. However, her family claims that tensions began soon after the wedding.

Her body was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead. No suicide note was found at the scene.

Following her death, her family has accused her husband, Samarth Singh, and his mother, Giribala Singh, a retired judge, of being responsible and have alleged foul play.

Police registered an FIR under Sections 80(2), 85, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita along with relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act, naming Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh.

The police have announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to Samarth Singh's arrest and also approached the court for revocation of his passport.

Also Read: Twisha Sharma case: Post-mortem confirms death by hanging, blunt force injuries found on body

Also Read: Twisha Sharma death case: She was a drug addict, claims mother-in-law in bail plea; family refutes charges