Twisha Sharma death case: She was a drug addict, claims mother-in-law in bail plea; family refutes charges

Bhopal:

The death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma has sparked an outrage, with her family members alleging that their daughter was harassed by her in-laws and she wanted to return to her home in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. However, her in-laws have refuted the charges and alleged that Twisha was addicted to drugs.

In the bail application filed by Twisha's mother-in-law Giribala Singh on Monday, they alleged that the 33-year-old was addicted to drugs and her hands would often shake if she did not get narcotics. It is worth noting that Giribala Singh is a retired judge and she is currently serving as the chairperson of the district consumer forum.

Now, a local court has reserved its order regarding the bail plea of Twisha's absconding husband, Samarth Singh.

Twisha's family refutes charges

Twisha's family has refuted the charges levelled by her in-laws. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Twisha's mother said that false allegations are being made against her daughter. She said her daughter was extremely brave and a "very good girl".

Her sister also requested the police to arrest Twisha's husband before he moves to the high court for a bail. She said a thorough investigation is needed in this case.

Meanwhile, her father, Navnidhi Sharma, demanded that a second postmortem should be conducted at Delhi AIIMS. "We are demanding an independent investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court of India. They are making allegations about drugs, but those allegations are false. In fact, if any drug-related case is to be made, it should be against their own son, because the whole world knows he is a major drug addict. I strongly suspect this was murder," he told news agency PTI.

SIT constituted; probe underway

Meanwhile, the police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. The police further stated that efforts are being made to nab Samarth Singh.

"Rewards have been announced, and multiple teams have been deployed for the search. Technical evidence and other available leads are being used to locate the accused. At the same time, the matter is under investigation, and the team is examining all new facts emerging during the probe," Bhopal ACP Misrod Rajneesh Kashyap told PTI.

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