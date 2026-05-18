'My life has become hell, take me away': Twisha Sharma's desperate message to family days before death

Bhopal:

"My life has become hell, everyone here is cruel." This is what 33-year-old Twisha Sharma had said told her family members days before her body was recovered from the resident of her in-laws in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal last week.

Twisha, who was a marketing and communication expert, was a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Noida. In 2025, she got married to Bhopal-based advocate Samarth Singh, a year after meeting him through a dating app. But things turned upside down for Twisha and she was found dead on May 12 at her marital home in the Katara Hills area of Bhopal.

Family accuse in-laws of murder

Twisha's body was taken to a local hospital on May 12 where the doctors declared her dead. No suicide note was recovered and Twisha's family has now accused Samarth and her mother Giribala Singh, who is a retired judge, of a murder.

According to Twisha's Navnidhi Sharma, the 33-year-old was in touch with them till 10 pm on May 12. She had told them how she was allegedly getting harassed and she wanted to leave Bhopal. Twisha, who was pregnant, had even booked a ticket but was forced to cancel it due to pressure from the in-laws.

"Samarth is asking whose child is this. My life has become hell. This is all very cruel. Please come and take me away from here," she had told her family members in one of her messages.

Case registered, SIT constituted

The police have registered a case and constituted a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajneesh Kashya to probe the matter. Kashya had earlier said the case was registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to dowry death and harassment.

Efforts are also being made to track down Samarth.

In the meantime, Twisha's had staged a massive protest outside Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's residence in Bhopal on Sunday. They demanded a fresh post-mortem examination of her body at AIIMS Delhi. Her father Navnidhi Sharma and her brother, though, said officials from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) assured them of fair action after they met them during the protest.

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