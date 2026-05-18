CSK vs SRH weather report: How will weather in Chennai fare for IPL 2026 game 63?

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the 63rd game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Chennai Super Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 18th. The two sides are well in the race for the playoffs, and they will aim to put in a good showing in the upcoming game.

It is worth noting that Chennai Super Kings sit in fifth place in the standings. With six wins and six losses, the side has 12 points to its name, and with a victory, they will hope to break into the top four.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have won seven games and have lost the remaining six. The side has 14 points to their name and will aim for a solid win against CSK, as they will hope to solidify their place in the knockout stages of the tournament.

Also Read: 'If we keep losing like this, we shouldn't be in top four': Riyan Parag after RR's loss to DC

Chennai weather report

According to AccuWeather, the weather is expected to be rainy at the time of the clash. While the chances are low, they are not negligible. There is a 34 per cent chance of rain at the time of the game’s beginning, with it increasing to 47 per cent in the latter stages of the day.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, M.S. Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zak Foulke

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivang Kumar, Salil Arora, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Jack Edwards

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