'Hooliganism will be eradicated from Bengal': CM Adhikari warns of strict action over Park Circus violence

Kolkata:

Day after stones were pelted on security forces during bulldozer action against in Kolkata's Tiljala, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday warned of strict action and asserted that his government has "zero tolerance" policy against vandalism.

Adhikari, who was sworn in as the first chief minister of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal earlier this month, further warned that his government won't hesitate in taking stern action against those responsible for attacking police personnel and damaging public property.

"Such incidents no longer occur in Kashmir. In Bengal, people had become accustomed to a certain laxity—they felt that the government would not take any action against them. The police will now act strictly in accordance with the law," Adhikari said, while speaking to reporters during his visit to the site where violence occurred on Sunday.

"Gone are the days when police personnel would get injured while the Police Minister merely sat in an air-conditioned room, watching the things unfold—forget those days now. From this point forward, hooliganism will be eradicated from Bengal," Adhikari added.

As many as six police personnel and two jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured in the violence, said the chief minister, while adding that 40 people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Adhikari also stated that he has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to allow 40 companies of paramilitary forces in West Bengal to remain deployed in the state until alternative arrangements can be made. He also requested people to help the police and the government help in maintaining law and order in the state.

"Engaging in stone-pelting or vitiating the atmosphere by misusing religious slogans — none of this will be tolerated in Bengal under any circumstances," he warned.

Adhikari's warning comes a day after protests during a demolition drive turned violent in Tiljala, which is a minority-dominated area in Park Circus. The demolition drive was being carried out against illegal constructions after a fire at a factory that claimed two lives.

However, the locals there staged a protest and blocked the road, stopping the police from carrying out the drive. Later, they also pelted stones and damaged some vehicles parked alongside the road. The situation, though, was brought under control soon, but heavy presence of forces remain deployed in the area.

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