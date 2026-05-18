Woman jumps to death in Greater Noida; family alleges dowry harassment despite Rs 1 crore wedding expenses

Greater Noida:

A shocking case of alleged dowry death has surfaced in Greater Noida, where a 24-year-old woman allegedly died after jumping from the roof of her house following harassment by her in-laws over dowry in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, police said on Monday.

According to the information available, the incident took place in Jalpura under the jurisdiction of Ecotech-3 Police Station. The deceased has been identified as Deepika Nagar, who got married around one-and-a-half years ago to Hrithik, a resident of Jalpura village.

Following the incident, the woman's family accused her in-laws of demanding additional dowry and murdering her over the issue. The police have arrested the woman's husband, Hrithik, and father-in-law Manoj, and further legal proceedings are underway.

Rs 1 crore spent on the wedding

In a complaint filed with the police, Deepika's father, Sanjay, alleged that he had married his daughter to Hrithik on December 11, 2024, and spent nearly Rs 1 crore on the wedding. Despite this, he claimed that the in-laws continuously demanded an additional dowry in the form of a Toyota Fortuner and Rs 50 lakh in cash.

He alleged that Deepika was subjected to mental and physical harassment over the demands and that he had repeatedly tried to counsel both families.

Family alleges murder

According to the victim's father, Deepika called him on May 17 and informed him that her in-laws were physically assaulting her and pressuring her to bring money and a vehicle from her parental home.

Sanjay said he visited her in-laws' house later that evening and returned after discussions. However, later that night, he received a phone call informing him that Deepika had fallen from the terrace and was being taken to the hospital. "When we reached the hospital, my daughter had already died, and there were injury marks on her body," he alleged, claiming that Deepika was murdered by her in-laws and her body was thrown from the third floor.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against the victim's father-in-law, Manoj, mother-in-law Poonam, husband Hrithik, sisters-in-law Neha and Tanvi, and relatives Pramod and Vinod.

Police said the accused father-in-law and husband have been arrested, while further investigation is underway. Officials added that the woman died after falling from the third floor of the building.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shailendra Kumar Singh said, "Last night, information was received in the Ecotech-3 police station stating that a woman in the village of Jalpura who had been married just one and a half years ago, had died after jumping from a rooftop. Acting immediately upon this information, the police reached the scene; necessary legal formalities are currently being undertaken, including the preparation of the inquest report and the arrangement of a post-mortem examination for the deceased. Based on a written complaint submitted by the deceased's family members, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the law; in connection with this matter, the deceased's husband and father-in-law have been arrested. Further collection of evidence and other legal proceedings are currently underway."

The incident comes months after another alleged dowry death in Greater Noida in August 2025, when a woman identified as Nikki Bhati was allegedly set ablaze by her husband and in-laws over a demand for Rs 36 lakh.

(Report: Rahul Thakur)

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