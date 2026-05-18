Free bus travel for Women, department for elderly: Kerala CM Satheesan's big welfare push after oath

Thiruvananthapuram:

In a dramatic start to the new government’s tenure, Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Monday announced a series of sweeping welfare and governance measures in his first Cabinet meeting shortly after oath. In a major move, CM Satheesan announced free KSRTC bus travel for women from June 15, a move aimed at easing the financial burden on working women, students, and daily commuters across Kerala.

The Cabinet also approved the creation of a special department dedicated to the welfare of senior citizens, reflecting the government’s focus on Kerala’s rapidly ageing population. The proposed department will coordinate healthcare, social security, rehabilitation, and welfare programmes for the elderly under a unified framework.

In another major relief measure, the government announced a Rs 3,000 hike in the honorarium of ASHA workers, acknowledging their frontline role in Kerala’s healthcare system.

Recognising the challenges faced by Anganwadi workers, the Chief Minister announced a salary hike of Rs 1,000 for both workers and helpers. The CM also confirmed an additional Rs 1,000 increase in pay for school cooks, support staff and pre-primary teachers.

On the political and law-and-order front, the Chief Minister announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged attacks on Youth Congress leaders during the 2023 Nava Kerala Yatra. Satheesan said the probe would ensure accountability and restore public confidence in democratic institutions.

The government also signalled a tough stance on Kerala’s fiscal management. Satheesan announced that a white paper detailing the state’s financial condition and the status of the exchequer would soon be released, promising transparency on debt, expenditure, and the overall economic health of the state.

UDF returns to power in Kerala as VD Satheesan takes oath

Congress leader VD Satheesan took oath as the new Chief Minister of Kerala on Wednesday, marking the return of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) to power after a gap of ten years.

CM Satheesan announced that the first session of the 16th Kerala Legislative Assembly will begin on Thursday, May 21. He also said that the election for the Speaker of the new Assembly will be held on May 22.

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