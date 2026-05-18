VD Satheesan takes oath as Kerala CM, ends decade-long Left rule

Thiruvananthapuram:

Senior Congress leader VD Satheesan on Monday (May 18) took oath as the 13th Chief Minister of Kerala, ending a decade-long Left rule in the southern state. Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy in a grand ceremony at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Satheesan takes oath in the name of God.

Congress president Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and Karnataka deputy CM D K Shivakumar attended the swearing-in. Former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam, and IUML leaders were also present.

Kerala joins Karnataka and Telangana to become the third Congress-ruled state in the south in recent times.

20 ministers take oath

Along with Satheesan, the Congress-led UDF Cabinet was also sworn in. The ministers who took oath include senior Congress leaders and former ministers Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan, and A P Anil Kumar, besides KPCC chief Sunny Joseph.

Kerala Cabinet

VD Satheesan Ramesh Chennithala PK Kunhalikutty Sunny Joseph K Muraleedharan Mons Joseph Shibu Baby John Anoop Jacob CP John AP Anil Kumar N Samsudheen PC Vishnunath Roji M John Bindu Krishna M Liju KM Shaji PK Basheer VE Abdul Gafoor T Siddique KA Thulasi OJ Janeesh

The Congress-led alliance clinched a decisive victory in the recently held Assembly elections, unseating the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front. Led by the Congress, which won 63 seats, the coalition achieved a landslide majority by capturing a total of 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly. The IUML won 22 seats, while the LDF won 35 seats, and the BJP managed to win three constituencies.