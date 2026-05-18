Bengal government raises upper age limit for state job recruitment: Check revised recruitment rules

Kolkata:

The West Bengal government has revised the maximum age criteria for entry into various state services by issuing fresh amendments to the West Bengal Services (Raising of Age-limit) Rules, 1981. The notification from the West Bengal Finance Department marks a major policy shift affecting multiple job categories across the state.

As per the order, the upper age limit for Group A recruitment has now been enhanced to 41 years. The government has also clarified that any post that already carries a higher age ceiling will continue to follow the existing provision.

For Group B positions, the maximum age has been revised to 44 years. Meanwhile, the upper age limit for both Group C and Group D roles has been increased to 45 years.

The notification added that for recruitments governed by the West Bengal Regulation of Recruitment in State Statutory Bodies, Government Companies and Local Authorities Act, 1999, where selection is done outside the Public Service Commission mechanism, the maximum age permitted will be 45 years. These changes have taken effect from May 11.

Bengali culture will be at 'forefront' globally

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said Bengali culture would once again be at the forefront globally, asserting that the people of the state had "unshackled" West Bengal from a regime that had allegedly suppressed its cultural identity.

In a post on social media platform X, Adhikari wrote, "The Glorious Bengali Culture admired Worldwide, thanks to the contributions of Revered personalities like Vishwa Kabi Rabindranath Tagore and other Great Sons of the Soil during the Bengal Renaissance, would again be at the forefront, because the People of West Bengal have unshackled the State from the Regime that had consciously suffocated the Bengali Culture and tried to forcefully impose foreign & regressive culture and tradition."

Policy shifts under the new administration

The decision comes as the newly formed government led by Suvendu Adhikari moves ahead with administrative reforms following the end of the 15-year rule of Mamata Banerjee. The 2026 Assembly elections changed the state's political scenario, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing 207 seats in the 294-member House, a sharp rise from its previous tally of 77. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which had dominated the last Assembly with 212 seats, slipped to 80 seats.

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