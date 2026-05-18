NEET paper leak probe: CBI questions parents who allegedly paid up to Rs 10 lakh for question papers

Mumbai:

The investigation into the NEET paper leak has intensified, with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) now questioning parents who allegedly purchased the leaked papers for their children. After interrogating the masterminds and middlemen, the probe has expanded to families suspected of paying large sums of money for early access to the examination paper.

Masterminds had massive student data

According to officials, the suspected masterminds, PV Kulkarni and Manisha Mandhare, are both well-known educators. Their long involvement in the coaching sector gave them access to extensive student databases, which investigators believe played a key role in circulating the leaked papers. The CBI is currently mapping how far the leak spread, especially through networks linked to arrests made in Maharashtra and other states.

Raids and questioning in multiple coaching hubs

Acting on initial leads, CBI teams have been conducting inquiries at major coaching centres in Nashik, Latur, Beed, Ahilyanagar, Pune and other key locations across the state. Agencies are tracking communication trails, payment channels and students who may have received prior access to the question paper.

Parents under scanner for paying Rs 5–10 lakh

A family from Maharashtra's Nanded was interrogated for nearly eight hours after suspicion arose that they had purchased the leaked NEET paper. As per the allegations, some parents paid between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh to secure the exam paper for their daughters. Eight separate CBI teams visited the Vidyut Nagar area in Nanded and questioned several families believed to be part of this illegal network. Officials say parents who knowingly paid for leaked papers are now fully under the radar, and further arrests are expected as the investigation progresses.

CBI conducts searches at Renukai Chemistry Classes

Meanwhile, the CBI also conducted searches at the main office of Renukai Chemistry Classes (RCC) in Maharashtra's Latur city on Sunday, PTI reported citing sources. CBI officials began the search at RCC in the city's Shivnagar locality in the afternoon, and it was still underway till late evening, they said. The central agency had questioned RCC founder Shivraj Motegaonkar for nearly eight hours on Friday at his residence, located in the same area.

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