Mexico massacre: 10 people killed, including a child, as gunmen storm Puebla's Tehuitzingo town

Mexico City:

At least ten people were shot dead in the early hours of Sunday after a group of gunmen opened fire in Tehuitzingo town, located in the east-central state of Puebla. According to the state's public security agency, the deceased include six men, three women and a child, all of whom sustained gunshot wounds. The incident has triggered a fresh wave of concern among residents and authorities. Federal investigators have taken over the probe.

Local officials have not released any information on possible suspects or motives behind the killings. The state has witnessed a troubling rise in violent incidents over recent months. In February, six people were killed in Huehuetlan El Grande, and days later, three more individuals were killed in Puebla city after an armed assault on their vehicle. Despite the mounting violence, Governor Alejandro Armenta has not issued any statement regarding Sunday’s tragedy.

Escalating cartel violence in central Mexico

Authorities said that central Mexico has been experiencing an alarming escalation in cartel-linked violence. This surge has reportedly forced between 800 and 1,000 families to flee their homes, raising fears of further instability in the region.

Tourist site shooting adds to security concerns

Just last month, the unrest reached a shocking situation when an armed man positioned atop one of the historic pyramids at Teotihuacan and opened fire on tourists. One Canadian national was killed and at least 13 others sustained injuries during the attack at the famous archaeological site north of Mexico City. Officials later confirmed that the shooter died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was found with a firearm, a knife and ammunition.

Local authorities reported that seven people suffered bullet injuries on Monday. The other injured victims included six Americans, three Colombians, one Russian, two Brazilians and one more Canadian.

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