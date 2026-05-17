Delhi Capitals put a hamper on Rajasthan Royals' playoffs push, register dominant five-wicket win

New Delhi:

Game 62 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 saw Delhi Capitals taking on Rajasthan Royals. The two sides met at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 17th, and the clash began with RR coming in to bat first. The side opened its innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi coming out to bat.

Jaiswal was dismissed cheaply on a score of 12 runs in nine deliveries. Sooryavanshi put forth a good show, scoring 46 runs in 21 deliveries. Furthermore, Dhruv Jurel scored 53 runs in 40 deliveries, with Riyan Parag adding 51 runs in 26 deliveries.

After the top-order’s push, the middle and lower orders of the side collapsed, and Rajasthan Royals were limited to a score of 193 runs in the first innings of the game. As for Delhi Capitals, Mitchell Starc was the highest wicket-taker with four wickets to his name. Lungi Ngidi and Madhav Tiwari took two wickets each as well.

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Axar Patel and openers’ push helped DC register victory

Speaking of the run chase, Delhi Capitals opened the innings with Abishek Porel and KL Rahul scoring 51 and 56 runs, respectively. Sahil Parakh scored nine runs to his name, and it was the knock of Axar Patel and Ashutosh Sharma that propelled Delhi Capitals to a win.

Axar went unbeaten on a score of 34* runs in 18 deliveries, with Ashutosh scoring 18* runs in 5 deliveries. Royals looked like coming back into the game, but it just was not enough for the visitors in the end.

As for Rajasthan, Jofra Archer and Brijesh Sharma were the highest wicket takers with two wickets to their name. Dasun Shanaka took one wicket as well. However, Delhi Capitals managed to register a five-wicket win in the end and kept their play-off hopes alive.

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