Vaibhav Sooryavanshi surpasses Abhishek Sharma, achieves huge feat with quickfire start against Delhi Capitals

New Delhi:

Star India batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has taken world cricket by storm. The 15-year-old has been exceptional for Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026, and he showcased his class once more as Royals took on Delhi Capitals in the 62nd game of the ongoing season.

Opening the innings, Sooryavanshi scored 46 runs in 21 deliveries and hit three sixes in his knock. Doing so, the 15-year-old surpassed Abhishek Sharma on the list of Indians with the most sixes in IPL history. It is worth noting that Abhishek Sharma had 42 sixes in an IPL season, which was the highest by an Indian in the tournament’s history.

Vaibhav, after his knock, has 43 sixes to his name, and at just 15 years old, he has etched his name in a historic list and is chasing Chris Gayle’s legendary feat of 59 sixes, which is quite far away still.

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Rajasthan Royals still hot in the race for the playoffs

It is worth noting that Rajasthan Royals are well in the race for the playoffs. The side currently sits in fifth place in the standings but has a very real chance of making it to the playoffs. The last few results of other sides have heavily been in favour of Royals, and with a win against Delhi Capitals, they will move into the top four and will look to put in a good showing against Capitals.

With Sooryavanshi propelling the side to a quickfire start and Royals coming on the back of a defeat, it could be interesting to see how the side fares against Capitals. It is worth noting that Delhi Capitals defeated Royals in the first match between the two sides, and the visitors today would be looking for revenge.

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