Punjab Kings etch name in unwanted list after first innings chaos against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Dharamsala:

The 61st game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 saw Punjab Kings hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The two sides met at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on May 17th, and the clash saw RCB coming in to bat first, and the table toppers put forth a brilliant performance.

Through Virat Kohli’s half-century and Venkatesh Iyer scoring 73 runs in 40 deliveries, RCB posted a total of 222 runs in the first innings of the game. Conceding 200+ runs once more, Punjab Kings became the side with the most 200+ scores conceded in T20 cricket history.

It is worth noting that this was the 9th time that PBKS conceded over 200 runs in an innings, surpassing Southern Punjab in the list.

Punjab Kings look to break losing streak

Speaking of Punjab Kings, the side has come into the game on the back of five straight losses in the season. It is worth noting that Punjab Kings kicked off the season with six wins and one no-result game in seven matches, but ever since the side lost the clash against Rajasthan Royals, they have not been able to recover.

From staying dominant at the top, Punjab Kings are on the verge of getting out of the top four, and if they lose the clash and Rajasthan Royals win in their next game, Punjab will drop down to fifth, and RR will take the fourth spot in the standings.

Most 200-plus totals conceded in a Men’s T20 competition

9 - PBKS in IPL 2026

8 - Southern Punjab - National T20 Cup 2020/21 (Pakistan)

7 - SRH in IPL 2024

7 - RR in IPL 2025

7 - LSG in IPL 2025

7 - PBKS in IPL 2025

7 - RR in IPL 2026

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