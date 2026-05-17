PM Modi Sweden visit LIVE updates: Prime Minister departs for Sweden, talks on trade and innovation ahead

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Sunday as he begins the third leg of his six-nation Europe-West Asia tour, with a major focus on strengthening India’s ties with the Nordic nation in technology, clean energy, innovation and defence cooperation. During his two-day visit from May 17 to 18, PM Modi is expected to hold key bilateral talks with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, interact with top Swedish industry leaders, and participate in discussions aimed at expanding investment and trade partnerships between the two countries. Gothenburg, Sweden’s leading port city and industrial hub, will host the core engagements of the visit, including delegation-level meetings centred on green transition, digital infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and emerging technologies.

The Sweden visit comes immediately after PM Modi’s engagements in the Netherlands, where he visited the iconic Afsluitdijk Dam alongside Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof. The visit highlighted Dutch expertise in flood protection, water management and sustainable infrastructure sectors India is keen to collaborate on for large-scale projects like Gujarat’s proposed Kalpasar Project.

Officials from both sides also explored possibilities for deeper cooperation in climate resilience, freshwater storage systems and advanced engineering solutions, as the Prime Minister’s broader foreign tour continues to focus on technology partnerships, economic collaboration and strategic connectivity.

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