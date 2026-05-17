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PM Modi Sweden visit LIVE updates: Prime Minister departs for Sweden, talks on trade and innovation ahead

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Updated:

PM Modi's Sweden visit comes immediately after PM Modi’s engagements in the Netherlands, where he visited the iconic Afsluitdijk Dam alongside Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof.

PM Modi Sweden visit LIVE updates
PM Modi Sweden visit LIVE updates Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Sunday as he begins the third leg of his six-nation Europe-West Asia tour, with a major focus on strengthening India’s ties with the Nordic nation in technology, clean energy, innovation and defence cooperation. During his two-day visit from May 17 to 18, PM Modi is expected to hold key bilateral talks with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, interact with top Swedish industry leaders, and participate in discussions aimed at expanding investment and trade partnerships between the two countries. Gothenburg, Sweden’s leading port city and industrial hub, will host the core engagements of the visit, including delegation-level meetings centred on green transition, digital infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and emerging technologies.

The Sweden visit comes immediately after PM Modi’s engagements in the Netherlands, where he visited the iconic Afsluitdijk Dam alongside Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof. The visit highlighted Dutch expertise in flood protection, water management and sustainable infrastructure sectors India is keen to collaborate on for large-scale projects like Gujarat’s proposed Kalpasar Project. 

Officials from both sides also explored possibilities for deeper cooperation in climate resilience, freshwater storage systems and advanced engineering solutions, as the Prime Minister’s broader foreign tour continues to focus on technology partnerships, economic collaboration and strategic connectivity.

Stay tuned with India TV for all the LIVE updates on PM Modi's visit to Sweden...

Live updates :PM Modi Sweden visit LIVE updates

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  • 3:50 PM (IST)May 17, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    PM Modi, Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson to hold bilateral talks

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold detailed discussions with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on strengthening cooperation in clean energy, digital technology, defence innovation and investment. Both sides are also likely to discuss expanding economic ties and strategic collaboration.

  • 3:49 PM (IST)May 17, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Gothenburg to host key India-Sweden bilateral engagements

    Most of Prime Minister Modi’s official engagements in Sweden will take place in Gothenburg, the country’s second-largest city and a major industrial and maritime hub. High-level meetings, business interactions and delegation-level talks are scheduled during the two-day visit.

  • 3:49 PM (IST)May 17, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    PM Modi leaves for Sweden in third leg of Europe-West Asia tour

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has departed for Gothenburg, Sweden, marking the third stop of his ongoing six-nation Europe-West Asia diplomatic tour. The visit is expected to focus heavily on trade expansion, green technology partnerships and innovation-led cooperation between India and Sweden.

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