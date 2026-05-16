Mohamed Salah drops strong message after Liverpool face shock defeat against Aston Villa

New Delhi:

Liverpool FC has been going through a roller coaster of a season in the Premier League. With Arne Slot’s side looking to finish in the top four of the league, the side was handed a shock defeat by Aston Villa, who handed them a 4-2 loss. With the loss, Liverpool’s season has been further derailed.

The side is going trophyless and is barely making it to the Champions League as they sit in fifth place in the Premier League standings. Aston Villa completely bulldozed Liverpool, registering a brilliant victory.

After the loss, star winger Mohamed Salah took to social media and talked about how losing such games is not the Liverpool way, and he wants to see the team back where they belong.

"I have witnessed this club go from doubters to believers, and from believers to champions. It took hard work and I always did everything I could to help the club get there. Nothing makes me prouder than that. Us crumbling to yet another defeat this season was very painful and not what our fans deserve. I want to see Liverpool go back to being the heavy metal attacking team that opponents fear and back to being a team that wins trophies,” Salah posted on X.

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Arne Slot confirms his availability for Liverpool next season

Furthermore, Liverpool manager Arne Slot came forward and confirmed that he will be the side’s manager for the next Premier League season as well.

"I don't think I am deciding that myself alone. I have every reason to believe that I am the Liverpool manager next season. First of all, I am contracted to this club, and second of all from all the talks we are having,” Slot said via Sky Sports.

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