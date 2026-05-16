PBKS vs RCB Head-to-Head record ahead of game 61 in IPL 2026

Dharamsala:

The stage is set for the 61st game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Punjab Kings will be taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on May 17th. The clash will be crucial for both teams. While Royal Challengers Bengaluru sit in first place in the standings, Punjab Kings are sitting in fourth.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru occupies first place with 16 points to their name, and another win would more or less guarantee qualification to the knockout stages for the defending champions.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings will be coming into the game on the back of five straight losses in the tournament. Another loss could spell disaster for the 2025 finalists, and it could be interesting to see how they fare against the in-form RCB.

Also Read: 'Very impressed': Former India cricketer hails Chennai Super Kings' star

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Head-to-Head record:

It is worth noting that both Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have taken on each other across 37 matches in the IPL. In the 37 matches, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won 19 times, whereas Punjab Kings have emerged victorious 18 times.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyala Avinash, Harnoor Pannu, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pravin Dubey, Vishal Nishad.

Also Read: