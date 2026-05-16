Mohsin Naqvi not invited for IPL 2026 final, set to attend ICC board meet in Ahmedabad virtually

New Delhi:

In a major development, recent reports have emerged that state that the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) chairman Mohisn Naqvi has not been invited to the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 final in Ahmedabad, and he will be attending the ICC board meeting in the city virtually.

Naqvi will be attending the meeting via video conference, which has been an option that has existed for member representatives who are unable to travel. It is worth noting that the meeting was originally scheduled to be held in Doha but was later postponed due to the West Asia crisis.

Sources also stated that Naqvi was never expected to attend the meeting in person, and his presence virtually remains in line with ICC practices and guidelines.

Also Read: Pakistan announce squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2026, five players set for maiden appearance

IPL 2026 playoff race continues to heat up

Speaking of the IPL 2026, the tournament is shaping up to be one of the most exciting ones ever. Currently, the points table sees Royal Challengers Bengaluru in first place with 16 points to their name. Second place is occupied by Gujarat Titans, who have 16 points to their name as well.

Furthermore, third place sees Sunrisers Hyderabad occupy the spot with 14 points with Punjab Kings in fourth with 13 points. However, the top four are still not fixed. Fifth-placed Rajasthan Royals have 12 points to their name and can break into the top four with a victory.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings have 12 points to their name in 12 matches, and another win could see them move into the top four as well. With the group stage moving into the latter stages, it could be interesting to see which four sides make it to the playoffs and whether some surprises are in store for the fans.

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