Pakistan announce squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2026, five players set for maiden appearance

New Delhi:

Pakistan have announced their squad for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2026 and the T20I bilateral series against Ireland and the West Indies. Five players are in line for their first appearance for the T20 World Cup, which will kick off on June 12 in England. Fatima Sana will be leading her side for the second straight T20 World Cup, having led the side in 2024 too.

The squad features Eyman Fatima, Natalia Pervaiz, Rameen Shamim, Saira Jabeen and Tasmia Rubab, who are all in line to make their first on-field appearance in the T20 World Cup. Pervaiz and Rubab were in Pakistan's squad for the 2018 and 2024 T20 World Cup squads, respectively, but did not get to play a single match. Eyman, Pervaiz and Shamim were also with the ODI squad for the 2025 World Cup that India won.

Diana Baig returns, Amber Kainat dropped; No Sidra Amin

Meanwhile, fast bowler Diana Baig has returned to replace fellow right-arm fast-medium Amber Kainat as the only change in the main squad that swept Zimbabwe 3-0. Baig was among the five reserve players for the three-match series against Zimbabwe in Pakistan. Kainat has been kept in the list of six reserve players for the global tournament and also for the bilateral series as Baig returned.

Meanwhile, Sidra Amin also continues to remain in the reserves. She was in the reserves in the Zimbabwe series and stays in the same group for the World Cup, which also features Momina Riasat, Sadaf Shamas, Syeda Aroob Shah and Umm-e-Hani.

Five changes from 2024 World Cup

Pakistan have made five changes to their T20 World Cup 2024 squad for the 2026 edition of the tournament. Sidra Amin, Sadaf Shamas, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, and Syeda Aroob Shah, all of whom were part of the previous World Cup, have been replaced by Eyman, Pervaiz, Shamim, Jabeen and Ayesha Zafar.

Pakistan are placed in Group A in the T20 World Cup alongside India, Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh and the Netherlands. They will open their campaign against the Women in Blue on June 14 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Pakistan Squad: Fatima Sana (C), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (WK), Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan

Reserves: Amber Kainat, Momina Riasat, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah and Umm-e-Hani

Pakistan fixtures in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026:

June 14 vs India, Birmingham

June 17 vs South Africa, Birmingham

June 20 vs Bangladesh, Southampton

June 23 vs Australia, Headingley

June 27 vs Netherlands, Bristol