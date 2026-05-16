Did you spot this Dhurandhar actor in Diljit Dosanjh's Main Vaapas Aaunga's new song Vo Nahin?

New Delhi:

After the super success of Amar Singh Chamkila, the duo Imtiaz Ali and Diljit Dosanjh are returning back with the partition love story Main Vaapas Aaunga. The movie that features Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh and Vendat Raina, will release in the month of June. However, the makers have created enough anticipation for the film by releasing teaser and three songs, with Vo Nahin being the latest one to be out.

While the song has been well received by the audience, an image from the song has grabbed everyone attention as it seems like a Dhurandhar actor is also a part of Main Vaapas Aaunga.

Who is this Dhurandhar actor?

At exactly 2.31 minute in the song Vo Nahin from Main Vaapas Aaunga, Dhurandhar actor Danish Pandor can be spotted. Yes! You read that right, the actor who played the role of Uzair Baloch is also a part of Imtiaz Ali's film.

Watch the song here:

Danish Pandor's character arc in Dhurandhar

For the unversed, Danish played the younger brother of Akshaye Khanna, who played the role of Rehman Dakait in both the films. While he seemed to have a strong presence in the first movie, in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Danish's character gets hugelu manipulated by Hamza Ali Mazari, played by Ranveer Singh, and mainly takes of bait of his rooted planning and plotting.

However, despite less screen time in the second half, the actor make his presence feel in both the movies and it be interesting to see what role does Danish play in the upcoming romantic-drama.

About Main Vaapas Aaunga

For the unversed, Main Vaapas Aaunga is directed by Imtiaz Ali and written by him along with Nayanika Mahtani. The movie is produced by Mohit Choudhary, Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal and Shibasish Sarkar under the banners of Applause Entertainment and Window Seat Films.

The music of Main Vaapas Aunga is composed by AR Rahman and the lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil. Sylvester Fonseca has handled the cinematography and the casting is done by Mukesh Chhabra. The film will release in theatres on June 12, 2026.

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