Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra actress Kalyani Priyadarshan makes her Cannes debut in purple strapless gown

New Delhi:

The 79th edition of Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 12, 2026. Numerous prominent figures from the global worlds of cinema and fashion are arriving at the venue. Several film premieres are also taking place here. In addition to various other Indian celebrities, the renowned South Indian actress Kalyani Priyadarshan has also arrived. She has shared new photographs showcasing a fresh look, which is garnering significant praise.

It is significant to note that the actress was last seen in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra produced by Dulquer Salmaan.

Kalyani Priyadarshan's Cannes debut

Kalyani Priyadarshan arrived in Cannes on the second day of the film festival. She attended the India Pavilion dressed in a white outfit. She also participated in a panel discussion held at the venue. She has now shared photographs from Cannes, revealing her new look.

In the photographs shared by Kalyani, she is seen posing in an purple coloured off-shoulder gown. The actress has accessorised her look with white jewelry. Her necklace features a short front section that extends into a considerably long trail down her back. The actress is wearing rings on both hands and has left her hair open.

Who is Kalyani Priyadarshan?

Kalyani Priyadarshan is a popular actress in South Indian cinema. She primarily works in Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil-language films. She is the daughter of filmmaker Priyadarshan. Kalyani began her cinematic journey as an assistant production designer. She made her acting debut with the Telugu film Hello. In 2025, she appeared in the film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, which proved to be a significant success at the box office.

About Cannes

It is worth noting that the Cannes Film Festival is being held in the city of Cannes, located in the South of France. Prominent figures from the Indian film industry regularly participate in this global festival celebrating cinema and fashion. Alia Bhatt has grabbed attention here with her looks. Tara Sutaria was also in attendance. Aishwarya Rai is also participating in this film festival and will be soon be making her latest appearance.

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