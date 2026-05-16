Box Office Report [May 15, 2026]: Karuppu, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Aakhri Sawal, Krishnavataram, Raja Shivaji

New Delhi:

Friday saw the release of several films across various genres. In addition to Ayushmann Khurrana's romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Sanjay Dutt’s drama film Aakhri Sawal arrived in theaters. Furthermore, a South Indian film titled Karuppu was also released. Meanwhile, Krishnavataram and Raja Shivaji were already running at the box office.

Let's take a look at how Friday fared for all these films.

Pati Patni Aur Woh 2's first day collection

According to Sacnilk, the film Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 got off to a strong start on its opening day. The film earned Rs 3.85 crore on its first day. Alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, the film features Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh. The film's blend of comedy and romance successfully entertained audiences on its very first day.

Slow start for Aakhri Sawal

Sanjay Dutt’s film Aakhri Sawal was embroiled in controversy even before its release. Despite the significant buzz surrounding the film prior to its release, this did not translate into strong box office collections. The film earned a mere Rs 48 lakh on its first day. It remains to be seen if it can see some improvement in its collections over the weekend.

Karuppu collections come as surprise

The Surya-starrer Karuppu achieved impressive collections right from its opening day. The film was released in both Tamil and Telugu languages. Trisha Krishnan also plays a pivotal role in the film. On its first day, the film collected Rs 14.40 crore.

Krishnavataram Part 1’s collection

Krishnavataram Part 1 has now completed nine days in theaters. On its ninth day, the film earned Rs 1.20 crore. In contrast, it had earned Rs 1.45 crore on its eighth day. The film has garnered a total collection of Rs 14.72 crore.

Raja Shivaji's 15th day collection

Meanwhile, the film Raja Shivaji, directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh, also collected Rs 1.45 crore on its 15th day. This follows earnings of Rs 1.90 crore on its 14th day. The total collection for Raja Shivaji now stands at Rs 78.40 crore. In addition to Riteish, the film features actors such as Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia D'Souza and Vidya Balan among others.

Also Read: Karuppu Box Office Day 1: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's film takes decent opening, as per early estimates