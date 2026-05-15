Karuppu Box Office Day 1: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's film takes decent opening, as per early estimates

New Delhi:

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's Karuppu was released after a day's delay on May 15. The film, directed by RJ Balaji, managed to pull audiences to cinemas right from the morning shows, especially across Tamil-speaking regions where the buzz around the release had been building for weeks. The film opened on a solid note at the box office. Let's take a look at the early estimates as the

How much has Karuppu earned on Day 1 so far?

As per the latest estimates, Karuppu has collected a net of Rs 5.88 crore on Day 1. The film is currently running across 3,474 shows, which helped it maintain a steady presence throughout the day. The film has earned a gross collection of Rs 6.94 crore across India on its opening day. The confirmed numbers will be updated by 8.30 am on Saturday, May 16.

Trisha Krishnan’s presence alongside Suriya also added to the film’s pre-release excitement, with fans of the pair turning up in good numbers for first-day-first-show screenings. Several videos and photos from theatres have already gone viral online, reflecting the excitement among fans after the release.

Also read: Karuppu: Trisha Krishnan accidentally clicks photos next to Thalapathy Vijay poster, video goes viral

Trisha's Karuppu makers thanked Vijay

At the beginning of the film, during the initial name credits, the makers of Trisha's Karuppu extended their "sincere thanks" to Vijay in a special title card. The moment his name appeared on the screen, fans started cheering for Tamil Nadu's new CM. Take a look at the name card here:

All you need to know about Karuppu cast

Helmed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu features Suriya and Trisha Krishnan as the lead pair. The film also includes a large supporting ensemble with actors like Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maaya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy, Yogi Babu, Mansoor Ali Khan, George Maryan, Aadukalam Naren, Namo Narayana, Deepa Shankar, Lollu Sabha Maaran, and Jaffer Sadiq playing important roles.

Also read: What is the meaning of Karuppu? Decoding the title of Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s new film