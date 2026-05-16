Massive fire breaks out at Greater Noida West’s Shahberi furniture market, 8 shops gutted

New Delhi:

A massive fire broke out late at night in the Shahberi furniture market area of Greater Noida West, triggering panic across the locality. The blaze reportedly started inside a plastic goods shop after a suspected short circuit before rapidly spreading to nearby furniture stores.

Since the entire area is densely packed with furniture-related shops and highly flammable material, the fire spread extremely quickly. Huge flames and thick smoke could reportedly be seen from far away as chaos unfolded across the market.

Fire engines rushed through green corridor to reach market

According to officials, the fire started at around 10 pm and intensified within a short span of time.

After receiving information about the incident, more than 30 fire tenders were sent to the spot. However, narrow roads in the area created difficulties for the fire department while reaching the market.

Authorities then created a green corridor to allow fire engines from Noida and Ghaziabad to move quickly towards the affected area.

Fire brought under control after 40 minutes

Firefighters battled the blaze for nearly 40 minutes before finally bringing it under control.

Although the fire caused heavy damage and goods worth lakhs were destroyed, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Officials said the quick response helped prevent the situation from turning even more serious.

Goods worth lakhs destroyed in Shahberi market fire

Videos from the scene showed massive clouds of smoke rising dozens of feet into the sky from the Shahberi furniture market.

People living in nearby residential societies were seen recording videos of the incident from balconies and rooftops while screams and panic could be heard in the background.

For several shopkeepers, the fire reportedly destroyed goods worth lakhs right in front of them.

Eight shops gutted in major fire incident

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar said authorities received information about the fire at the Shahberi furniture market in Greater Noida West and teams were immediately sent to the location.

He confirmed that the blaze had been brought under control and said nearly eight shops were completely destroyed in the incident.

“So far, there have been no reports of injuries or casualties,” he said.

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