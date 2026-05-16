Stone pelting, vandalism reported in Bengal's Asansol over instructions to lower loudspeaker volume

Kolkata:

Tension prevailed in West Bengal’s Asansol after a group of people attacked a police outpost at Naya Mohallah accusing cops of trying to stop Friday night prayers. Stone pelting and vandalism reported in the area over instructions to lower loudspeaker volume. Soon after the incident was reported, police and central forces resorted to lathicharge to bring the situation under control. Several people have been detained in the incident. The rioters pelted stones at the police station and policemen, causing extensive damage.

Asansol North MLA Krishnendu Mukherjee said the police from the outpost had gone to the local mosque urging the mosque committee to limit the sound during prayers to the mosque's precincts. This fuelled rumours that cops were trying to stop Friday prayers.

What led to the violence in Asansol?

The violence erupted when the mosque committee members were talking to the cops and a mob started pelting stones. However, a large police contingent and central force personnel rushed to the spot and drove away the attackers.

The rioters also damaged vehicles parked outside the police station and vandalised several vehicles parked in the surrounding streets. Additional security forces had to be called in to disperse the rioters, and only then did the situation come under control. Given the tension in the area, a heavy police force has been deployed.

What is the whole matter?

Following instructions from West Bengal Chief Minister Shubhendu Adhikari, police officers from the Jahangiri Mohalla police station in Asansol arrived in the Railpar area to deliver an administrative message to Muslim and Hindu residents to lower the volume of loudspeakers at religious sites. Following this, meetings were underway in the area's temples and mosques.

Meanwhile, the situation suddenly turned violent when a large number of anti-social elements from a particular community arrived at the Jahangiri Mohalla police station and began pelting stones. The rioters created a huge ruckus inside the police station and vandalised everything inside.

Police force deployed in the area

After receiving information about the incident, a large police force arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control. Police are currently deployed throughout the area and monitoring the situation. Preparations are underway to identify the perpetrators and take action against them.

(Report by Bijju Mandal)

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