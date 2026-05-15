NEET UG 2026 paper leak: CBI arrests Chemistry lecturer PV Kulkarni, identifies him as kingpin

New Delhi:

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has identified the alleged kingpin behind the NEET UG 2026 examination paper leak case. According to the agency, the accused has been identified as P V Kulkarni, a Chemistry lecturer who was involved in the examination process on behalf of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and had access to the question papers.

The CBI said its investigation revealed that during the last week of April, Kulkarni allegedly mobilised students with the help of another accused, Manisha Waghmare, who was arrested by the agency on May 14. The accused reportedly conducted special coaching classes for selected students at his residence in Pune.

NEET paper leaked to Kulkarni's coaching students

During these classes, Kulkarni allegedly dictated questions, answer options and correct answers to the students, who wrote them down in their notebooks. According to the CBI, the handwritten questions exactly matched the actual NEET UG 2026 question paper conducted on May 3.

The agency said that seven accused persons have so far been arrested from Jaipur, Gurugram, Nashik, Pune and Ahilyanagar in connection with the case.

Out of the seven arrested, five accused have already been produced before the court and remanded to seven days of police custody for detailed interrogation. The remaining two accused, arrested on Thursday, are being produced before a court in Pune for transit remand and will subsequently be shifted to Delhi for further proceedings.