FIR lodged against 8 people in Ram Temple donation theft case as crackdown begins after SIT report

Ayodhya:

In a major development in the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft case, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has lodged an FIR at a police station in Ayodhya following the recommendations of a preliminary investigation conducted by a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The FIR was registered after the Uttar Pradesh government directed strict action in the matter. Sources indicate that a large-scale crackdown is now underway, and multiple arrests are likely in the coming days.

According to the information, the FIR names eight people, while several others have been booked as unidentified accused. The complaint has been filed on behalf of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust by its member, Krishna Mohan. The case relates to the alleged theft of donation money offered by devotees at the Ram Mandir. Authorities have reportedly relied on CCTV footage and other evidence collected during the preliminary probe.

Action based on CCTV evidence

Sources said the FIR has been filed against people who were allegedly seen stealing donation money in CCTV footage, as well as those suspected of assisting them. Investigators are examining the role of all persons linked to the alleged theft network. Officials believe the probe could lead to further arrests as more evidence is scrutinised.

No FIR against Champat Rai, Anil Mishra

Sources clarified that the FIR does not name senior Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust members Champat Rai and Anil Mishra. However, sources indicated that Tinnu Yadav, considered a close associate of Champat Rai, could face arrest as the investigation progresses. Officials have not yet issued an official statement regarding any imminent arrests.

Charges invoked under BNS

The FIR has been registered under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5) and 3(5), following directions from the Uttar Pradesh government. Authorities are now conducting a detailed investigation to determine the extent of the alleged embezzlement and identify all individuals involved.

SIT report triggered govt action

The registration of the FIR follows recommendations made in the SIT's preliminary report. Sources said the report was submitted after allegations surfaced regarding the misappropriation of donation money collected from devotees visiting the Ram Mandir. Following the report, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reportedly directed officials to take strict and immediate action against those found responsible.

Why the case matters

The Ram Mandir receives donations from lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad. Any allegation involving the misappropriation of temple offerings carries significant public interest and has prompted demands for transparency and accountability in the management of donation funds. The ongoing investigation is expected to focus on identifying the full extent of the alleged theft and ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice.

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