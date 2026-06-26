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  4. GER vs ECU FIFA World Cup LIVE: First half ends 1-1 after Sane, Angulo score one each
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GER vs ECU FIFA World Cup LIVE: First half ends 1-1 after Sane, Angulo score one each

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Updated:

Germany face Ecuador in their final Group E match with a Round of 32 spot already secured. Ecuador, still searching for their first goal of the tournament, need a positive result to keep their knockout hopes alive and avoid relying on other results.

Deniz Undav and Amiri
Deniz Undav and Amiri Image Source : AP
New York:

Germany will take on Ecuador in their final Group E match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the early hours of Thursday, with the two sides entering the contest with contrasting objectives. Germany have already secured a place in the Round of 32, while Ecuador need a positive result to keep their knockout hopes alive.

Notably, Julian Nagelsmann's side has looked like one of the strongest teams in the tournament so far. Germany opened their campaign with a 7-1 victory over Curacao before edging Ivory Coast 2-1 to collect six points from two matches. Those results guaranteed qualification and put them in a strong position to finish top of the group.

Ecuador, on the other hand, have endured a frustrating campaign. A narrow defeat to Ivory Coast in their opener was followed by a goalless draw against Curacao. The South Americans have yet to score in the tournament and enter the final group fixture under pressure. Anything less than a win could leave them dependent on results elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the spotlight will once again fall on Germany's attacking unit. Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz and Leroy Sane have combined effectively behind Kai Havertz and will look to stretch an Ecuador defence that has worked hard but offered little support from the other end of the pitch. Coming from the bench, Deniz Undav has also made a strong presence, scoring a brace in the last game. 

For Ecuador, captain Enner Valencia carries much of the attacking responsibility. Midfielder Moises Caicedo will also have a crucial role in breaking up Germany's rhythm and launching counter-attacks.

Germany may already be through, but a victory would secure first place in the group. Ecuador, meanwhile, are playing for survival. That contrast should add an extra edge to a match that could shape the final standings in Group E.

 

Live updates :GER vs ECU FIFA World Cup LIVE: Germany vs Ecuador Live Score, Tactical analysis, minute by minute commentary, Highlights

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  • 2:21 AM (IST)Jun 26, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    First half ends!

    Wirtz tried to dribble his way through a cluster of three Ecuador defenders inside the box, but failed to produce any outcome. The referee called for the halftime. It's 1-1 in New York. 

  • 2:14 AM (IST)Jun 26, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Quick yellow cards!

    Piero Hancapie picked up a yellow card for a foul on Leroy Sane. Just moments later, Pavlovic was shown a yellow. 

  • 2:10 AM (IST)Jun 26, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    The story of the hydration break

    The hydration break definitely killed Ecuador's momentum. Germany have managed to control the possession now. 

  • 2:08 AM (IST)Jun 26, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    All fun and games!

    Both teams took the intensity up a notch as the tackles started flying in. They were firm but fair, with neither side holding back. It was good, old-fashioned competitive football for a few minutes. 

  • 2:05 AM (IST)Jun 26, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Minute 35:

    Musaila had a decent chance to put Germany ahead, but a solid tackle from Ordonez denied the German. The ball goes out for a corner, but Germany failed to capitalise on it. 

  • 2:03 AM (IST)Jun 26, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Germany's midfield is non-existent!

    Germany are struggling and struggling big time. They are not able to control the possession and are dependent on occasional breakthroughs. Ecuador, on the other hand, have been much more composed and have looked more threatening. 

  • 1:58 AM (IST)Jun 26, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Germany's chance goes begging!

    Raum crossed from the left. Havertz rose highest and headed towards the goal, but straight at keeper Galindez. It was the first time Germany had shown any attacking intent for a while. Ecuador dominate possession for a while as the referee called for a hydration break. 

  • 1:56 AM (IST)Jun 26, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Ecuador causing trouble

    Franco is causing Germany all sorts of problems down the right. First, he swung in a cross that Kimmich does well to head clear under pressure. There are appeals for handball as the ball appears to graze his arm, but the referee waved play on. Moments later, Franco cut the ball back into a dangerous area, but it evaded every yellow shirt in the box. If he managed to pick out a teammate with one of these deliveries, Germany could have been in serious trouble.

  • 1:52 AM (IST)Jun 26, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Flurry of attack from Ecuador

    Ecuador settle into a period of sustained possession, with Germany sitting off and allowing them time on the ball. The equaliser has clearly lifted Ecuador’s confidence. Hincapie drove forward down the left flank and shaped to deliver a cross, but Kimmich is quick to track back and shuts down the angle before the ball can be played into the box. They built two more attacks but again, lack that pedigree. Corner in the 22nd minute, but Neuer manages to push the ball away. 

  • 1:48 AM (IST)Jun 26, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Some records made today already!

    Germany took the lead after just 1 minute and 49 seconds, marking their second-fastest goal in World Cup history. It was a lightning start that immediately set the tone of the match. Ivory Coast responded with an early strike of their own, scoring in the 9th minute (8:04 on the clock). It went down as the fastest goal in their World Cup history.

  • 1:44 AM (IST)Jun 26, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Minute 12:

    Plata dispossessed a hesitant Kimmich and immediately released Yeboah down the right flank. The Ecuador forward had a clear run into the box with no defender close to him, but the move was halted by the referee's whistle for what appeared to be a soft foul. Ecuador felt hard done by, with early decisions not going their way.

  • 1:40 AM (IST)Jun 26, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    ECUADOR ARE OFF THE MARK!

    They were lacking intent in the final third? Well, Nilson Angulo's long-range banger settles the score. The German defence failed to mark him well , while it's far away from Manuel Neuer. Germany left stunned in the 9th minute of the game. It's 1-1 now. 

  • 1:38 AM (IST)Jun 26, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Ivory Coast score!

    In the other game, Ivory Coast managed to take a 1-0 lead against Curacao. Nicolas Pepe scored in the seventh minute of the game. As things stand, Germany are leading the group and Ivory Coast second. 

  • 1:37 AM (IST)Jun 26, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Ecuador push for an equaliser

    Ecuador are pushing hard for an equaliser, but there hasn't been enough intent in the final third. They lack pace and also creativity. German defence have managed to keep them quiet so far. 

  • 1:34 AM (IST)Jun 26, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    GOAL GIVEN!

    Leroy Sane's goal stands. VAR had a thorough check-up of a possible foul, but no! Florian Writz with the assist as Sane scored for the 18th time for Germany. 

  • 1:33 AM (IST)Jun 26, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Germany scores!

    Germany scores in under two minutes. Leroy Sane scores. However, Ecuador calls for a foul following a high boot. Germany celebrates nevertheless. 

  • 1:30 AM (IST)Jun 26, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Live action begins!

    Germany begin the first half. They are playing in their away kit, which is dark blue in colour. Ecuador are in their typical yellow. They kicked the ball out from the kickoff. Typical move. 

  • 1:22 AM (IST)Jun 26, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Players enter the field

    Germany and Ecuador players enter the ground. We will start with the national anthems first, before the kickoff. For now, Dei Dei of Shakira plays on the stadium speaker.

  • 1:18 AM (IST)Jun 26, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    What else is on offer?

    As things stand, Germany lead the race with 6 points, while Ivory Coast are second with three points. Ecuador and Curacao are third and fourth respectively, with one point each. Thus, if Germany manage to defeat Ecuador and Curacao somehow manage to beat Ivory Coast, we could witness history tonight. 

  • 1:15 AM (IST)Jun 26, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Why no Deniz Undav?

    Despite scoring three goals in the last two games for Germany, Deniz Undav failed to find a spot in the playing XI. The only logical reason here is that coach Julian Nagelsmann do not want to change the combination, which has worked for them. On top of that, Kai Havertz helps tremendously in the build-up. Hence, Undav waits for his chance. 

  • 1:08 AM (IST)Jun 26, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Ecuador Playing XI:

    Hernan Galíndez; Alan Franco, Piero Hincapie, Willian Pacho, Joel Ordonez; Pedro Vite, Moises Caicedo, John Yeboah; Gonzalo Plata, Enner Valencia, Nilson Angulo

  • 1:08 AM (IST)Jun 26, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Germany Playing XI:

    Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Rüdiger, Jonathan Tah, David Raum; Aleksandar Pavlovic, Felix Nmecha; Leroy Sane, Kai Havertz, Jamal Musiala; Florian Wirtz

  • 1:05 AM (IST)Jun 26, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Can Germany make it three in a row?

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between Germany and Ecuador from New York. With two wins on the trot, the Germans have already progressed to the Round of 32. Ecuador now need a win to confirm their berth. A high-voltage game we have on our hands. 

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