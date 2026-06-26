GER vs ECU FIFA World Cup LIVE: First half ends 1-1 after Sane, Angulo score one each

New York:

Germany will take on Ecuador in their final Group E match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the early hours of Thursday, with the two sides entering the contest with contrasting objectives. Germany have already secured a place in the Round of 32, while Ecuador need a positive result to keep their knockout hopes alive.

Notably, Julian Nagelsmann's side has looked like one of the strongest teams in the tournament so far. Germany opened their campaign with a 7-1 victory over Curacao before edging Ivory Coast 2-1 to collect six points from two matches. Those results guaranteed qualification and put them in a strong position to finish top of the group.

Ecuador, on the other hand, have endured a frustrating campaign. A narrow defeat to Ivory Coast in their opener was followed by a goalless draw against Curacao. The South Americans have yet to score in the tournament and enter the final group fixture under pressure. Anything less than a win could leave them dependent on results elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the spotlight will once again fall on Germany's attacking unit. Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz and Leroy Sane have combined effectively behind Kai Havertz and will look to stretch an Ecuador defence that has worked hard but offered little support from the other end of the pitch. Coming from the bench, Deniz Undav has also made a strong presence, scoring a brace in the last game.

For Ecuador, captain Enner Valencia carries much of the attacking responsibility. Midfielder Moises Caicedo will also have a crucial role in breaking up Germany's rhythm and launching counter-attacks.

Germany may already be through, but a victory would secure first place in the group. Ecuador, meanwhile, are playing for survival. That contrast should add an extra edge to a match that could shape the final standings in Group E.