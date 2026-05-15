NEET UG: What's new in computer-based test mode?

New Delhi:

The NEET UG will now be held in computer-based test mode from next year, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said. NEET is at present held in pen-and-paper mode. Meanwhile, for NEET re-exam scheduled to be held on June 21, NEET admit card will be issued by June 14, the education minister said. Candidates can choose their own exam centre and fifteen minutes will provided extra to NEET aspirants appearing for re-exam, he added.

NEET UG 2026: Key differences between computer-based test and pen-and-paper mode

Computer-based test mode Pen-and-paper mode Candidates need to use answer the questions in digital mode through the use of a keyboard and mouse. Candidates need to use pen or pencil for pen-and-paper mode. Candidates can choose options or delete it easily. Candidates can move text or jump questions. The pen-and-paper mode is less flexible as once you mark an option, it's very difficult to erase and choose right option again. For the computer-based mode, students can expect their result faster as the mode of evaluation will be held in digital mode. For pen-and-paper mode, results take much time as the re-evaluation sets to be held manually. For the CBT mode, exam can be held in multiple dates and shifts. For pen-and-paper mode, the exam needs to be held in a specific date. The CBT mode is vulnerable to software issues, online hacks. In pen-and-paper mode, there are chances of paper leak, malpractices.

Key updates on NEET re-exam 2026

Candidates can opt for their own exam centre

For the NEET re-exam, candidates will be provided an opportunity to choose their own exam centre, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

NEET re-exam 2026 admit card to be issued by June 14

The NEET re-exam 2026 admit card will be issued by June 14, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said. The NEET re-exam is scheduled to be held on June 21.

15-minutes extra in NEET re-exam

Candidates appearing for the NEET re-exam will get 15 minutes extra.

No application fees required on NEET re-exam

No application fees are required for the NEET re-exam, said Dharmendra Pradhan. The NEET admit card will be issued by June 14, the minister said.

Do I need to download the admit card again?

The NEET admit card will be issued fresh for the re-exam. Further communications, including the re-conducted examination dates and the re-issued admit card schedule, will be issued through the official channels of the agency. Candidates and parents are requested to rely only on these official channels and to disregard unverified reports circulating on social media, read the NTA's post on X.

For details on NEET 2026, please visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

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