Video of Siya and Chetan at a stadium surfaces for first time amid probe in Ketan murder case | Watch

Pune:

A significant development on Saturday emerged in the Ketan Agarwal murder case. A video allegedly showing Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary together at a cricket stadium has been made public for the first time amid probe in Ketan Agarwal murder case. The video is rapidly going viral on social media, sparking fresh discussions surrounding the case.

Police summon parents and brother of Siya Goyal

Earlier in the day, police summoned the parents and brother of Siya Goyal, a co-accused in the murder of 25-year-old Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, for questioning at the Lonavala rural police station. Siya's parents - Pravin and Puja Goyal - and brother Sahil arrived at the police station in the morning.

Earlier on Friday, Sahil was questioned by the police for more than 10 hours before he was allowed to go in the evening. "Today, Siya's parents and brother were summoned for questioning, and their statements will be recorded," said a senior police officer.

Siya's father was briefly admitted to a hospital

Siya's father was briefly admitted to a hospital after her arrest in the case earlier this week. Siya (20) and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary (22), are accused of pushing Ketan off a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Maval taluka of Pune district, on June 18.

According to police, Siya and Ketan were set to tie the knot in November, but she did not want to marry him, prompting her and Chetan to hatch a conspiracy to eliminate him.

On Friday, Ketan's father, Vishal Agarwal, met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who accepted the family's demands to try the case in a fast-track court and appointed Ujjwal Nikam as the special public prosecutor.

Siya and Chetan systematically wiped their entire phone chat history

The investigation into the murder has revealed that Siya and Chetan systematically wiped their entire phone chat history and recycle bins before and after the crime, and their devices have been sent to a forensic laboratory to retrieve the deleted data. On the day of the crime, the duo allegedly met at a cafe to finalise the murder plot, mapping out the precise spot at Lohagad Fort, where Agarwal would be pushed.

According to the police, Chetan had allegedly provoked Siya to eliminate her fiancé. Meanwhile, a candlelight vigil has been organised at Belmondo Housing Society at Gahunje, a residence of the deceased. Siya Goyal and Chaudhary have been arrested for allegedly pushing her fiance Ketan Agarwal off a cliff at Lohagad Fort on June 18. Both are in police custody.

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