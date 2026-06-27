June 27, 2026
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Akanksha Chamola confirms divorce from husband Gaurav Khanna on Lock Upp Season 2 premiere

Written By: Sakshi Verma @sakshiverma_
Published: ,Updated:

Television actor Akanksha Chamola revealed on the Lock Upp Season 2 premiere that she and her husband, Gaurav, are getting divorced.

Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna from Bigg Boss 18
Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna from Bigg Boss 18 Image Source : Jio Hostar
New Delhi:

The debut episode of the reality show by Netflix Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa aired today. And it was just one of the many surprises in store for the inmates of the show. As part of the introduction of Akanksha Chamola, whose cell mates include Shreya Kalra and Shresta Iyer, she is asked to reveal a secret about herself that none of the other inmates know. 

But then came as a confession left everyone shocked, including jailors Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav are getting a divorce

Akanksha Chamola picked expose card and she revealed that she and Gaurav are getting a divorce. Moreover, they have been living separately since a year now.

About Lock Upp season 2

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa streaming on Netflix, where new episodes will air from Saturday to Wednesday every week at 8 PM.

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Gaurav Khanna Lock Upp Bigg Boss
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