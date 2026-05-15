NEET UG exam cancelled to protect students' rights, will not allow malpractices, says Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi:

Soon after the NTA announced that the NEET-UG re-exam will be held on June 21, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan adressed a press conference and said the NEET UG exam was cancelled to protect students' rights and the NTA will not allow malpractices this time.

Dharmendra Pradhan in a press conference said the new admit card will be issued on or before June 14. He added that the students will get extra 15 minutes.. They will get the right to choose exam centre according to their choice. He added that the exam will be held in computer-based-test mode from next year.

Dharmendra Pradhan said, "NTA has issued new date for NEET-UG Exam. The re-exam will be held on June 21. Our highest priority is the students and their future. The government has always remained sensitive toward the hard work and efforts of students. The examination was conducted on May 3. By May 7, objections were received through the NTA’s grievance redressal system stating that certain questions appearing in the alleged 'guess papers' had also appeared in this year’s question set. Immediately, discussions were held, and both the NTA and the government, along with the Higher Education Department, initiated a preliminary inquiry. The matter was then handed over to the concerned agencies of the Government of India."

Dharmendra Pradhan added that there is a need to move towards a Computer-Based Test (CBT) system from next year and added that the NEET examination should be shifted to an online mode, indicating a transition from the current paper-based format to a fully computer-based examination system.

Dharmendra Pradhan urged the students not to fall for rumours surrounding the NEET examination controversy and added that the recommendations of the Radhakrishnan Committee had been implemented, but acknowledged that a breakdown in the chain of command had occurred. Pradhan further said that the CBI will conduct a detailed investigation into the matter and asserted that no one involved in wrongdoing will be spared.