Mumbai water cut: BMC announces 10 per cent reduction from today, issues advisory for residents

Mumbai:

Amid soaring temperatures and rapidly declining water levels in major reservoirs, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has implemented a 10 per cent water cut across the entire city starting Friday (May 15). The civic body said the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure adequate water availability until the monsoon arrives. According to the BMC, the seven lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai currently have only 23 to 28 per cent usable storage left. With the weather department warning of a possible weak monsoon influenced by the El Niño effect, the administration has moved early to introduce water-saving measures.

Impact beyond Mumbai

The water cut is expected to affect not just Mumbai but also neighbouring regions. Areas under the Thane and Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation and a few rural zones dependent on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for supply may also witness reduced water availability.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has urged housing societies and residents to prevent wastage of water. Citizens have been advised to limit vehicle washing, avoid excessive watering of gardens, restrict swimming pool usage, repair household leakages without delay and store only the required amount of water.

Restrictions likely to continue until monsoon arrives

The civic body stated that the 10 per cent water cut will remain in force until the city receives sufficient rainfall. If the monsoon is delayed or falls below normal, stricter measures may be implemented. Although water scarcity is common during Mumbai's summer months, this year's low reservoir levels and concerns over a weak monsoon have intensified official worries.

Peak summer woes in Maharashtra

As per an official, the number of villages dependent on tankers for water supply crossed 100 in just 10 days in six districts of Marathwada amid peak summer. Currently, 194 tankers are supplying water to 119 villages and 55 settlements in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded and Latur districts, a report from the divisional commissionerate said. Where no tankers have been deployed in Beed and Dharashiv, the administration has acquired local wells for supplying water, it added.

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