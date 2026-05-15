Maa Behen release date announced: New teaser of Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri film out now

New Delhi:

Maa Behen, one of Netflix's most-awaited movie, finally has a release date. The dark comedy movie, starring Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Ravi Kishan and influencer Dharna, will release on June 4.

The film's team shared: “This is a film that lives in a genre of its own, familiar yet completely unpredictable. A big part of the fun was discovering its tone during the shoot and trusting the incredible performances of Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Ravi Kishan, and Dharna Durga to lead the way. Netflix has been the perfect partner in embracing this bold, genre-bending vision and giving us the freedom to tell a story that’s unapologetically irreverent and designed to surprise audiences at every turn, and we’re genuinely excited for audiences globally to experience it.” Also, take a look at a new promo for the film:

This is a developing story.

Also read: Netflix India 2026 lineup Highlights: Maa Behen, Lust Stories 3, Mismatched S4 and Mamla Legal Hai 2 announced