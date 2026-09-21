Samay Raina makes 'Sunil Pal' reference after post claims Mukesh Chhabra was upset during Latent shoot

Samay Raina has found a rather unusual way to address a social media post making claims about the latest episode of India's Got Latent. It featured Chhabra alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhuvan Bam and comedian Kaustubh Agarwal.

Samay shared the unverified post on his Instagram Story and responded with a tongue-in-cheek message involving Shaktimaan and Sunil Pal.

What was claimed about Samay Raina's latest episode of Latent involving Mukesh Chhabra?

A post shared by a user claiming to be an audience member at Samay Raina's latest episode of Latent revolves around an exchange involving casting director Mukesh Chhabra and his girlfriend. Chhabra brought up his girlfriend while reacting to the jokes being made about him during the episode.

"My girlfriend must be watching. What must she think of me?" Raina used the opening to take another dig at him. "You have a girlfriend as well? Which film is she going to feature in?"

The exchange received laughs during the show. A post that later circulated online, reportedly from someone claiming to have attended the shoot, offered a different account of what happened afterwards. The post alleged that Chhabra was unhappy with the joke and that filming was halted for roughly 15 minutes. It also claimed that Bhuvan Bam intervened to settle the situation. The post further mentioned that Samay made fewer jokes about Chhabra later in the episode due to this reason. However, there has been no independent confirmation of those claims.

How did Samay Raina respond?

Samay reshared the post, took to his Instagram story, and hilariously replied, "After this, Shaktimaan came, and we all said sorry, Shaktimaan, and then proceeded to do the show after touching Sunil Pal's feet," he wrote.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMAY RAINA)Samay Raina responds to viral claim

The latest episode has generated attention for more than just the Chhabra exchange. Raina also turned his attention towards Nawazuddin Siddiqui, questioning his decision to appear in Thamma.

Going by the latest series of exchanges, a recent post by Tanmay Bhat also hinted at the season's finale. The second episode of Latent drew mixed reactions from netizens. While some pointed out the show lacked spark, others noted that Raina was playing safe, especially after court trials and the Season 1 controversy in 2025.

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